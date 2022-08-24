Man Utd boss personally committed to signing Kevin Trapp

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is personally committed to signing Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils currently have David de Gea as their first-choice goalkeeper, but the Spaniard has been far from convincing since the beginning of the campaign.

He was far from his best against Brighton & Hove Albion in the season opener, and against Brentford, the 31-year-old was at fault for two goals conceded.

Owing to this, Manchester United may want a solid competitor and Falk claims that Ten Hag is personally committed to pursuing the services of Trapp from Eintracht.

The Germany international had a superb 2021/22 campaign with the Bundesliga outfit, and was hugely influential to them winning the Europa League title.

Our view:

United have identified Trapp as their main goalkeeping target over the past few days, and contact has already been made with his representatives over a move.

The 32-year-old is currently on a weekly salary of £49,000, and United are ready to hand him a significant salary of £178,000-a-week to join them this summer.

German outlet Kicker claims that Trapp wants to accept the four-year contract that’s been put on the table by Man United, so the keeper is clearly keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Trapp is unlikely to turn down the bumper salary package, but the big question remains whether United can secure a suitable transfer agreement with Eintracht.

The German outfit are looking to make the most of the situation, and Sport1 claim that they are looking for £13-17m to consider the prospect of selling their keeper.

Whether Manchester United are willing to pay the sum remains to be seen. Trapp would be a good upgrade on De Gea, considering he is capable of delivering more long balls per game.

Trapp is also more comfortable with the ball at his feet and tends to make more forward passes than De Gea.

On top of this, the German is known for making regular high claims which have been non-existent with De Gea, who prefers to punch the ball out of danger from set-pieces.

Trapp would be a good acquisition for the Red Devils despite his age. He would be more suited to Ten Hag’s style of play than De Gea, who does not come off his line often.