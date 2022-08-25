Casemiro poses in new Man Utd kit after completing £70m move

Casemiro has been posing in his new Manchester United kit for the first time since completing a blockbuster move from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian international emerged as a shock transfer target for United earlier this month after the Red Devils failed in their attempts to lure Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona.

A deal was swiftly agreed with Real Madrid to sign Casemiro last week and the midfielder soon flew in to the UK to complete his medical and finalise a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United announced the signing on Monday night and the 30-year-old was in the stands to watch his new team-mates put in a superb performance to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Casemiro signed a four year contract with the option to extend by a further year, and Sky Sports News claims Man Utd have paid Madrid £60m up front with a further £10m in add-ons, meaning the deal is worth £70m to the Spanish giants.

The South American has now been posing for photos in the new 2022/23 Man Utd kits and he looked delighted to be wearing his new colours having wrapped-up his move.

Upgrade

£70m a huge amount of money for a player that turns 31 in 6 months time but there is no doubt Casemiro is a world class midfielder who’ll be a huge upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Erik ten Hag was desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park after seeing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic leave this summer and United have managed to sign one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe.

Casemiro was a mainstay in the Real Madrid midfield since joining the European champions in 2013 and made over 330 appearances to help them win a whole host of honours, including 5 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles.

The Brazilian will now train with his new team mates and is in-line to make his debut when Manchester United travel to the south coast to take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.