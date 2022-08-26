Man Utd eyeing a deal for Real Madrid star Asensio

Spanish journalist Sergio Santos has claimed that Manchester United are determined to make a formal offer to Real Madrid for Marco Asensio before the close of the summer window.

The source has claimed that United are prepared to offer Madrid £25.3 million [€30m] for the Spaniard. Asensio is in the final year of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and while he wants to stay in Spain, Madrid have not yet offered him a new contract.

The report has claimed that other [unnamed] clubs from the Premier League and Serie A side are also interested in signing the mercurial forward.

The deal however will be difficult as Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to keep the 26-year-old for the ongoing season as a key rotational player, like last season.

Man Utd are looking to reinforce their frontline and they are confident of signing Antony from Ajax. They are yet to reach an agreement with the Dutch giants over the transfer fee, who are said to be demanding around £84 million (€100m) for the Brazilian forward. United’s interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has also cooled with them stepping up their interest to sign Antony.

Erik ten Hag has only managed to add Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Casemiro to his ranks and the former Ajax boss is now looking to further strengthen his squad during the closing days of the window.

Our View

Asensio is a versatile forward who can play anywhere on the frontline while also dropping back to the midfield if needed. The Spaniard is a good passer of the ball and likes to shoot from distance and his skill set suggests that he would flourish in possession-based systems. He has the potential to establish a regular spot in ten Hag’s XI but can also serve as a useful option as a rotational player.

Manchester United need to bring in some firepower as goals have been difficult to come by this season. Defeats against Brighton and Brentford have seen ten Hag’s side drop to the lower half of the table – although these are still early days in the league.

For now, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two strikers in the squad and the latter’s future is unclear as he is said to be looking to leave Old Trafford in pursuit of UEFA Champions League football. Therefore, signing someone like Asensio and/or Antony could be vital for United’s chances this season.