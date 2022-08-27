[Teams] Southampton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Manchester United will be looking to build some momentum with a positive result against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium this lunchtime.

Erik ten Hag has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Liverpool last time out. David De Gea keeps his place as the Spaniard once again starts between the sticks for United. Diogo Dalot is also preferred at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not even included in the squad.

New signing Casemiro is named on the bench after only recently completing his move to Man Utd from Real Madrid. That means Scott McTominay keeps his place in midfield with Fred also having to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again left on the bench by ten Hag so Marcus Rashford leads the line up front with Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho supporting the England international in the front three.

Bruno Fernandes starts in the attacking midfield for Manchester United along with Christian Eriksen. Raphael Varane keeps his place alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of defence so Harry Maguire has to make-do with a place among the subs.

Tyrell Malacia is rewarded for his impressive display against Liverpool as he makes another start at left-back with Luke Shaw missing out. Donny van de Beek is also on the bench this afternoon.

As for Southampton, Kyle Walker-Peters starts once again at right-back while James Ward-Prowse is the dangerman for the hosts in midfield. Che Adams starts up front and is supported by Adam Armstrong.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Elyounoussi, A Armstrong, Adams

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Romeu, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford

Subs: Casemiro, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Heaton, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Garnacho