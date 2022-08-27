[Teams] Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to win their first game of the new Premier League season when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from the side that lost to Manchester United last time out with Fabinho recalled in midfield after being a surprise omission at Old Trafford. James Milner is the man to drop out for Liverpool today.

Alisson Becker starts once again between the sticks so Adrian remains on the bench while Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place at right-back. Andrew Robertson continues at left-back ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Virgil van Dijk was criticised for his part in the Man Utd opening goal so the Dutchman will be hoping to get back to his best today. Joe Gomez partners van Dijk in the middle of defence with Nat Phillips among the substitutes.

Jordan Henderson captains Liverpool once again this afternoon while Harvey Elliott gets another chance to impress in the middle of the park. Roberto Firmino leads the line up front for the hosts in the absence of Diogo Joto [injury] and Darwin Nunez [suspension].

Mohamed Salah will be the dangerman for Liverpool once again as the Egyptian international starts on the right with Luis Diaz on the opposite flank. Youngster Fabio Carvalho is an option for Klopp from the bench.

As for Bournemouth, Kieffer Moore starts up front so Dominic Solanke has to settle for a place among the substitutes against his former side. Marcus Tavernier supports Moore in attack along with Jaidon Anthony.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Phillips, Van den Berg, Tsimikas, Milner, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Clark

Bournemouth

Travers; Lerma, Mepham, Senesi; Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura; Anthony, Tavernier; Moore.

Subs: Solanke, Neto, Marcondes, Stacey, Pearson, Hill, Billing, Bevan, Saydee