[Teams] Arsenal vs Fulham: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to make it four wins from four games when they entertain London rivals Fulham at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has been forced to make two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth last weekend as Thomas Partey is ruled out today. Mohamed Elneny comes in alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park to make his first start of the season.

Kieran Tierney also makes his first start this campaign for Arsenal as summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out with a knee injury that he picked up in training on Friday.

There is unsurprisingly no change in goal as Aaron Ramsdale continues between the sticks while William Saliba is given another start in defence after putting in some hugely impressive performances since the start of the new campaign.

Saliba is joined once again by Gabriel so Ben White continues at right-back. That means Takehiro Tomiyasu must settle for a place among the Arsenal substitutes once again this evening.

Gabriel Jesus has started his Arsenal career in superb fashion and the South American will be out to impress in front of the home crowd this evening as he leads the line up front. Jesus is once again supported by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli so Emile Smith Rowe has to settle for a place on the bench.

As for Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrović is the obvious dangerman up front while goalkeeper Bernd Leno starts in goal against his former side after leaving Arsenal for Craven Cottage earlier in the summer.

Palhinha starts in midfield along with Harrison Reed while Andreas Pereira also starts for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Fulham

Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Mbabu, Duffy, Diop, Chalobah, Cairney, Francois, Harris, Stansfield