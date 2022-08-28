Man Utd agree personal terms with Martin Dubravka

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka ahead of a potential transfer, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Red Devils are determined to sign a quality back-up option behind David de Gea. They have earmarked Dubravka as their top target after failing to convince Kevin Trapp.

According to Romano, the 33-year-old has now agreed personal terms over a switch to Old Trafford, and he remains hopeful that the Magpies will sanction his departure.

United have proposed a loan deal with an option to buy for £5 million, but Newcastle want a permanent fee.

Our view:

Dubravka does not have an overly impressive distribution record, but is known for his strong reflexes and quality long passes. He averaged 8.6 long balls per league game last term.

In comparison, De Gea only managed 3.1 per appearance. This is an attribute where Dubravka is vastly superior, and the Slovakian would be a handy option for manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician likes to play an attacking brand of football, and he may want someone that is strong with his long range distribution. If Dubravka were to join the club, the pressure will be on De Gea.

The Spain international had an excellent 2021/22 campaign for the Red Devils, but has started the current season in poor fashion with few goalkeeping blunders. His reluctance to make high claims is also a concern.

It remains to be seen whether United can lure Dubravka from the Magpies. Following their Saudi-led takeover, the Tyneside outfit are in a strong financial position, and don’t face any pressure to sell their keeper.

The onus is on the Red Devils to convince them and they may need to pay the fee up front for the shot-stopper. Considering their desperate need for a back-up keeper, they could meet the demands.