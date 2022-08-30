Martin Dubravka undergoing medical ahead of Man Utd move

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has arrived at Carrington for his medical after Manchester United agreed an initial loan deal with Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United boss Erik ten Hag has been desperately trying to strengthen his squad this summer and the Manchester giants confirmed a deal is in place to sign Antony in a mega £84m move from Ajax.

However, ten Hag is still in the market for further new additions and a goalkeeper to challenge David De Gea has been identified as a priority before the window closes on Thursday night.

The Spanish international has been unconvincing in the opening four games of the new season and his error was costly during United’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, so it’s no surprise ten Hag wants another stopper.

Manchester United decided to renew their interest in Dubravka after being rejected by the Slovakian international back in January. The shot-stopper wanted to remain at St James’ Park to play regular football but he’s since lost his place following the arrival of Nick Pope.

The 33-year-old is now keen on a move to Old Trafford and Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that Man Utd have agreed a deal with Newcastle to sign Dubravka on an initial season long loan.

Medical

The Red Devils also have the option to make the move permanent for £5m next summer, and Romano says Dubravka is now at Carrington undergoing his medical before finalising the move.

As long as there are no complications, the goalkeeper will become ten Hag’s sixth summer signing and will follow Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen in moving to Old Trafford.

Dubravka has made 127 Premier League appearances since joining Newcastle from Sparta Prague in 2017 but he’s decided to seek a new challenge after losing his place to Pope – who’s arrived from Burnley.

The Slovakian will now compete with De Gea for the No.1 shirt at Manchester United but he’s expected to act as understudy and play in the cup competitions, for the time being at least. He should certainly apply more pressure to De Gea and perhaps that will lead to improved performances from the Spaniard.