Liverpool launch bid to sign Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz

Liverpool have submitted a £20m offer for Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in a midfielder before the window closes, according to reports via the Express.

The Merseysiders are facing a mounting injury crisis in the middle of the park with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently on the sidelines nursing injury issues.

The situation has fuelled speculation that Liverpool will enter the transfer market to sign another midfielder before the window slams shut on Thursday night and Klopp admitted on Tuesday that he’d like to strengthen his squad if the right player is available.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Jude Bellingham throughout the summer but the England international is expected to remain at Borussia Dortmund until at least next summer. It means Klopp has had to look at alternatives if he wants to sign a midfielder this month and Luiz has now emerged as a prime target.

The Express are citing Matheus Leal – who works for Brazilian outlet Torcedores.com – as claiming that Liverpool have submitted an opening £20m offer for the South American defensive midfielder.

Luiz keen on move

The journalist says Luiz is keen on a move to Anfield but Villa are expected to play hardball and try and force Liverpool to pay more if they want to sign the Brazilian international this late in the window.

Luiz is in the final year of his contract at Villa Park and he’s no closer to signing an extension, so Villa may feel it’s best to cash-in now while they can still command a sizeable fee for his signature.

The 24-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Villains since joining from Manchester City in 2019 but he appears to have lost his first team place this season. Luiz has started just one of Villa’s four Premier League matches so far, with boss Steven Gerrard preferring summer signing Boubacar Kamara in the middle of the park.

Therefore, it would make sense for Villa to sell now as getting at least £20m for a player not in the starting eleven who could walk away for nothing next year would be smart business.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming hours but Luiz would be a solid addition to Klopp’s squad if Liverpool could get a deal wrapped up before tomorrow night.