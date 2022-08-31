Chelsea in negotiations to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Chelsea have entered talks with AC Milan for forward Rafael Leao, according to The Times.

The Blues have made a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign and they have accumulated just seven points from their opening five games.

Barring Raheem Sterling, the rest of the attackers have been unconvincing, and manager Thomas Tuchel may want more forward reinforcements before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to remain on the club’s radar, but The Times report that Chelsea are now in talks with Milan over a potential deal for Leao.

According to the report, the west London giants were initially looking into a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, but the French outfit made it clear that he was not for sale.

This has turned their attention towards Serie A’s most valuable player last season, but they face a difficult task of convincing the Rossoneri to part ways with the Portuguese star.

Our view:

Leao had a tremendous 2021/22 campaign for the Rossoneri, bagging 14 goals and 12 assists from 42 outings.

The 23-year-old played exclusively on the left wing last season, but has shown in the past that he is also comfortable operating as the main centre-forward.

His versatility will have caught the eye of Tuchel. The German tactician tends to prefer a more fluid front three with the attackers being able to switch positions.

Leao, who is currently valued at £63 million by Transfermarkt, has less than two years left on his contract, but we still don’t see the prospect of him leaving Milan.

Chelsea could come up with a significant transfer offer before the deadline, but Milan have just been taken over by RedBird Capital Partners in a deal worth £1.04bn.

With Leao among Milan’s most valuable players, a deal seems unlikely to happen. Chelsea’s only route could be to trigger the £127m release clause on his contract.