Edson Alvarez trying to force Chelsea transfer

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is looking to force through a move to Chelsea before today’s 11 pm transfer deadline, De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij claims.

The Blues made a formal bid worth £43 million for the 24-year-old yesterday, but Ajax are yet to respond to the proposal. The club don’t want to sell him with the Dutch transfer window having closed.

Despite this, Alvarez looks determined to make the switch to Stamford Bridge. According to Verweij, he has refused to train with Ajax today and wants the hierarchy to negotiate his transfer with Chelsea.

The Blues are one of the Mexican’s dream clubs and it is reported that he would be assured a five-year deal worth £43m if he were to join them. It remains to be seen whether Ajax change their stance.

Our view:

Chelsea have been found out in midfield during the first five games of the new Premier League season. N’Golo Kante is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, and may not return for a while.

It is quite clear that the Frenchman has become injury-prone, and the Blues need to look into the future with another quality defensive midfielder. Alvarez would be an ideal solution for the club.

The Mexico international is strong with his tackling, interceptions and can win regular aerial duels. He is also an efficient passer of the ball. Aside from this, he has no injury record whatsoever.

Hence, there are plenty of positive reasons why Chelsea are interested in him. The west London giants could have landed him earlier in the transfer window, and are now facing a face against time.

Ajax held out for significant transfer fees to sell Lisandro Martinez and Antony to Manchester United, and we won’t be surprised if they plan to demand a much higher sum than what the Blues have offered.