[Ratings & Video goals] Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Marquinhos impresses

Arsenal got their Europa League group stage campaign off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich in Switzerland this evening.

Arsenal started brightly and opened the scoring in the 17th minute following a wonderful counter-attack. Fabio Vieira did superbly to find space and release Eddie Nketiah with a pin-point pass and the striker burst clear to set-up Marquinhos who found the top corner with an emphatic finish.

The Gunners had chances to extend their lead but couldn’t convert and then gifted Zurich a way back into the game when Nketiah gave away a penalty shortly before half-time. Mirland Kryeziu converted to make it 1-1 in the 44th minute.

Arsenal restored their lead in the 62nd minute and Nketiah made amends for his earlier error with a lovely header from a Marquinhos to make it 2-1 to the visitors. We could have sealed the win late on but settled for a 2-1 victory to see Arsenal sitting top of Group A.

Here are my ratings:

Turner 5/10 | Looked dodgy at times. Lucky to get away with a sloppy pass early on and missed a few crosses. Never looked settled, despite barely being tested.

Tomiyasu 7/10 | Good to see him back in the starting eleven and got 90 minutes under his belt. Didn’t put a foot wrong.

Holding 6/10 | Back in the side and put in a solid showing at the heart of defence. Not tested very often but comfortable evening’s work.

Gabriel 6/10 | One of the few ‘first teamers’ to keep their place and dealt with the minimal threat from Zurich with ease.

Tierney 7/10 | Good to see him getting another 65 minutes as he continues to work his way back to his best. Solid at the back and got involved going forward as well.

Lokonga 6/10 | Heavily involved as Arsenal dominated the game. Controlled the tempo as he linked defence to attack. Tidy display.

Xhaka 7/10 | Perhaps surprising to see him play 90 minutes considering Arsenal’s lack of midfield options, but thankfully he came through unscathed. Solid performance.

Marquinhos 8/10 | A superb debut. Great cross should have led to a Martinelli goal and then opened the scoring with a lovely finish. Got his assist when another superb delivery found Nketiah who headed home. Very encouraging start.

Vieira 7/10 | Got 65 minutes under his belt and showed some wonderful touches. Superb pass set Nketiah free for the first goal and always looked comfortable on the ball. Will hopefully develop into a top player for Arsenal.

Martinelli 7/10 | Missed a golden chance to open the scoring with a header. Was still always a threat to Zurich’s defence.

Nketiah 7.5/10 | An terrific run out. Lovely assist for the Marquinhos opener and then restored Arsenal’s lead in the second half. Worked hard and always looked dangerous. Sadly gave away a silly penalty to mire his performance.

Subs:

Zinchenko 6/10 | On for Tierney and helped see the game out.

Odegaard 6/10 | A few nice passes after replacing Vieria.

Saka 6/10 | Bright cameo and could have set-up Gabriel for a goal.

Jesus 6/10 | Almost made it 3-1 with a near post shot.

Watch the goals here: