[Teams] Sporting vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham will be hoping to make it two wins from two games when they take on Sporting Lisbon in Portugal this evening.

Antonio Conte has made just one change from the side that beat Marseille in their group stage opener last week. Ben Davies is the man recalled as he lines-up on the left side of the back three with Clement Lenglet dropping out.

Eric Dier keeps his place in the middle of Tottenham’s defence while Cristian Romero makes-up the back three so Davinson Sanchez joins Lenglet on the bench. Hugo Lloris keeps goal for Spurs once again with Fraser Forster among the substitutes.

Emerson Royal keeps his place in the right wing back position for Tottenham while Ivan Perisic gets the nod on the left. That means Ryan Sessegnon, Matt Doherty and Djed Spence are all named on the bench by Conte this evening.

Rodrigo Bentancur starts in midfield alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg so summer signing Yves Bissouma has to settle for a place among the subs along with Oliver Skipp.

Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Spurs while Hueng-min Son will be looking to get back to his best form following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Richarlison is rewarded with another start in the Tottenham attack after scoring both goals against Marseille last time out. Dejan Kulusevski and Bryan Gil are attacking options for Conte from the bench.

As for Sporting Lisbon, Marcus Edwards faces his former side while former Barcelona and Wolves attacker Trincao is also another danger-man for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sporting

Adan, Inacio, Coates, Matheus Reis, Porro, Morita, Ugarte, Nuno Santos, Trincao, Edwards, Goncalves

Subs: Alexandropoulos, Israel, Rochinha, Issahaku, Paulinho, Andre Paulo, Arthur Gomes, Ricardo Esgaio, Marsa, Nazinho

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Subs: Forster, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Doherty, Spence, Skipp, White, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Gil.