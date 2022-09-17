Man Utd boss ten Hag requests three key signings

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be handed at least £70m to spend in January and is targeting at least three new signings, according to The Sun.

United spent over £200m in the summer to bring in several new players including Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez as ten Hag revamped the squad he inherited from Ralf Ragnick.

However, The Sun says Man Utd chiefs will back the Dutchman again this winter and will hand him a transfer kitty of £70m to spend on further new additions. The fund could increase to £100m if Cristiano Ronaldo manages to force a move after the World Cup.

Further reports suggest that ten Hag is looking to sign a full-back, midfielder, and attacker in January, with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans identified as a prime target.

The Belgian ace is in the final nine months of his contract at the King Power Stadium and come January, he will be free to reach pre-transfer agreements with any of the clubs that might approach him.

The 25-year-old could also be available for a cut-price fee should the Foxes decide to cash-in this winter rather than lose him for nothing next summer. Tielemans was available for around £30m this summer but Man Utd would hope to drive that price down if they make a move in January.

In terms of a new full-back, ten Hag is expected to target a right-sided defender. Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not fit in ten Hag’s system and could leave in January so United will need someone to compete with Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United are also eyeing another attacker and the report suggests that ten Hag is ready to raid former club Ajax once again with Brian Brobbey identified as a target.

Our View

Tielemans is an excellent choice for midfield as he is someone who is a proven performer on English soil and is an experienced operator in the middle of the pitch. He should be available for a reasonable fee so a move for the Belgian makes a lot of sense.

Dalot has been impressive this season but it remains to be seen if he can maintain his consistency in the long run. Wan-Bissaka does not fit in ten Hag’s system and it is likely that he will be offloaded this winter or next summer. Therefore, it is imperative that ten Hag signs another right-back to compete with Dalot.

Brobbey is an exciting prospect and has scored three times across all competitions this term (9 games) while managing to register two assists. It is clear that ten Hag is also planning for the future while trying to up the overall quality at Old Trafford so a move for Brobbey could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business.