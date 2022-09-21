Man Utd could solve Antoine Griezmann impasse at Atleti

The Athletic has claimed that Manchester United were among several Premier League clubs that made an inquiry for Antoine Griezmann this past summer.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid but has been strangely used this season. He rejoined the Rojiblancos on a two-year loan deal which seems to be headed towards controversy. Barcelona believe that they are owed £35 million by Atleti as Griezmann played more than 45 minutes of the 50% of the games he was available for (30 out of 37), last season.

Atleti meanwhile, believe that for the clause to take effect Griezmann must play 45 minutes of the 50% of the games he is available for, across two seasons. The matter could go to court as Barca are planning on suing their La Liga rivals, as per ESPN.

Dermot Corrigan of The Athletic has said that a potential option for Griezmann following this issue is a January switch to Manchester United.

“If the dispute is not resolved, then an option would be for Griezmann to move again, perhaps even as soon as January,” “Manchester United were one of a number of Premier League clubs to inquire about him during last summer’s transfer window. The player at that point was only focused on staying at Atletico and did not listen to any other options, but everyone’s patience is getting tried at the moment.” (via The Athletic)

However, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, in his Caught offside column, has confirmed that there “is not much” to these claims, and the 2018 World Cup winner is focused on Atleti.

“At the moment, the situation is still not clear between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Griezmann so there’s still nothing happening with other clubs as of now. “Griezmann is 100% focused on Atletico Madrid.” (via Caught Offside)

Our View

Griezmann is no doubt a quality player. This past summer Erik ten Hag could only manage to add Antony to his attack and partially revitalise a frontline that failed massively last term.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Man Utd last summer to pursue UEFA Champions League football at this stage of his career. Marcus Rashford’s form has been inconsistent while Anthony Martial has failed to establish himself at Old Trafford.

Griezmann has the quality and versatility to succeed in England. The French international can play anywhere on the frontline and is a proven match-winner, when on song. The 31-year-old will also add a plethora of experience to the United dressing room and his signing will surely help Erik ten Hag when it comes to the attacking options at his disposal.

A deal at this stage looks complicated but anything can happen in football. Things can change post-World Cup and with the way Ronaldo has been sparingly used this season, the former Juventus and Real Madrid forward could look to leave in January.