Arsenal quoted price for Mykhalo Mudryk

Mykhalo Mudryk was one of the names Arsenal were interested in acquiring in the last summer transfer window

However, Shakhtar Donetsk’s huge asking price plus problems at the center of the park ended any hope of signing the exciting winger late in the transfer window.

According to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk’s employers want a fee in excess of a whopping £43.5m [€50m]. And you can’t blame them for asking too much for their prized asset.

The Ukrainian has had impressive displays in the current Champions League campaign, in which he has looked like one of the more promising talents in Shakhtar’s ranks.

If you search “Mudryk” on YouTube you will know why several clubs across Europe are chasing the 21-year-old. Videos with the titles such as “generational talent,” “born to dribble,” and “superb,” will crop up immediately.

The winger has made 31 appearances for his current side, scoring four and assisting 12 times. He has also put on the national colours of Ukraine six times.

Despite the high asking price and the fierce competition, Arsenal don’t appear to be distracted by everything that surrounds the player. The interest in him from the North London outfit is strong and crystal clear.

But they would have to make a move fast, most probably in January, if they wish to beat off competition for his signature. In my opinion, in the €50 million range, the youngster is one of the best options Arsenal can get.

The need for an additional body in the attacking wing area is known to everyone. The English side only have two natural wingers in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Injury to either will force Arteta’s hands into introducing the likes of new signing Marquinhos or Reiss Nelson. And with several question marks surrounding them at the present, it would be a risky business of relying on them to come up with something special.

Mudryk’s signing makes too much sense. Let’s see if Arsenal turn that sense into something tangible.