Man Utd monitoring £43.5m rated Kim Min-Jae

According to CNN Turkey, Manchester United are looking at Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae to reinforce their backline.

It has been understood that United are among the clubs interested in signing Kim Min-Jae and the English side could target activating his £43.5 million (€50m) release clause in January.

Gianluca Di Marzio however, has reported that the South Korean’s release clause will only be valid from next summer and any potential suitors will have to offer Napoli a large sum to part ways with the 25-year-old.

Kim joined Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce for a fee of £15.5 million. He was also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes.

His displays for Napoli this season have been impressive as he was chosen to replace Kalidou Koulibaly at Naples. Kim, therefore, has emerged as a potential target for United.

Our View

Manchester United need to add depth to their current backline. Harry Maguire’s struggles last season are well documented and is probably why Erik ten Hag prefers the duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane this term.

Kim is a good passer of the ball and is adept at cutting off the passing lanes. Tackling and defending inside the penalty area are also his strong suits. Standing at 1.9m, he is difficult to beat when it comes to aerial duels.

While a winter move for him looks unlikely, he could be set for a move next summer. The central defender, however, is likely to attract a host of suitors and the competition for his signature will only get greater.

There is no doubt that his addition to the Old Trafford dressing room will be a valuable one for ten Hag. Moreover, he has the physical attributes necessary to succeed in England and so far, he has done well to fill the void left by Koulibaly at Napoli. He has started all of Napoli’s nine games this season and has cemented his place in the lineup as an integral part.

Will United push for his signature? Only time will tell.