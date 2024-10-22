Man Utd in battle with Tottenham & Liverpool to sign Zenon

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool over a deal to sign Boca Juniors star Kevin Zenon, as per TBR Football.

Despite a successful summer window, the Red Devils have endured a dire start to this season. After winning against Barnsley in the EFL Cup third-round fixture last month, United were winless in their next five games in all competitions.

As a result, Erik ten Hag was under a lot of pressure during the recent international break and it was even reported that the Dutch boss was close to being sacked.

However, Man Utd hierarchy have decided to continue with Ten Hag as the manager and the Red Devils finally managed to secure their first win in over a month when they defeated Brentford 2-1 in a crucial Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Now, Man Utd will travel to Turkey to face off against Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday and they will be hoping to continue their winning run in this game as well.

Amid this situation, Man Utd are seemingly continuing to explore the market to bolster the squad in the upcoming window. TBR Football states that Man Utd have registered their interest in Zenon and they have been monitoring his development over the last six months.

Battle

Boca Juniors believe they will lose the 23-year-old in January as he has been attracting a lot of attention following a string of eye-catching performances in recent times with the player having a £13m release clause in his current contract.

The report says Man Utd aren’t the only club in this race as Liverpool and Tottenham have also been keeping a close eye on his performances in recent months.

The Argentinian can play on both flanks. He is a technically gifted player and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas. Moreover, he can play threading passes between the lines and also works hard without possession.

Liverpool already have a strong attacking department but if Mohamed Salah – who has entered the final few months of his current deal – eventually leaves the club then they will have to sign a replacement for him.

On the other hand, Tottenham have Timo Werner at their disposal but he has joined the club on a loan deal and if they decide not to sign him permanently then a new attacker will be needed next year.

Moreover, Antony has been struggling to showcase his best for United after joining the club a few years ago so should he part ways with the record Premier League champions then they will also have to sign a new winger.

It is going to be interesting to see whether any of the three Premier League clubs decide to make a concrete approach to sign Zenon in the upcoming winter window.