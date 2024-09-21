Tottenham plot swoop to sign South American star Kevin Zenon

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Boca Juniors ‘jewel’ Kevin Zenon, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites were fairly busy in the summer window to make new acquisitions. Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray joined the club to strengthen the midfield, while Wilson Odobert also signed to add reinforcements in the flanks.

Moreover, Dominic Solanke joined from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m fee and Timo Werner also signed on a loan deal to strengthen the attack.

Along with adding new faces, Tottenham also focused on trimming down the squad as Emerson Royal was sold to AC Milan, while Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso were let go to join Leicester City and Real Betis respectively.

Additionally, Piere-Emile Hojbejrg was allowed to sign for Olympique de Marseille on a loan deal and the Denmark international’s time at the North London club is all but over.

Zenon to Tottenham

Now, it seems the Lilywhites have already started thinking about strengthening the squad next year to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

Fichajes states that Zenon is on Spurs’ radar and they have been keeping a close eye on his current performances before making a potential swoop.

The 23-year-old is currently one of the most interesting prospects in South America. He is a versatile player as he can play in the engine room and the flanks. Moreover, he can provide cover in the left-back position if needed.

It has been reported that Zenon has a £13m release clause in his current contract so Postecoglou’s side wouldn’t have to spend big to secure his signature.

However, the report says Newcastle United are also keen on purchasing him and they hold a long-term interest in him. Moreover, Brighton and Hove Albion and Napoli are also plotting a move for him.

The youngster has made 12 goal contributions for Boca Juniors this season in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Having a versatile player is always useful therefore Zenon would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in January or next summer.