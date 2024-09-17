Tottenham eye swoop to sign Boca Juniors star Kevin Zenon

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering making a move to sign Boca Juniors star Kevin Zenon, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites signed Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer to reinforce the midfield department but also sold Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso. Moreover, Piere-Emile Hojbejrg left the club to join Olympique de Marseille on a loan deal and his future at the club is seemingly all but over.

So, Spurs have room to add more firepower in the engine room and are now looking at the South American market to do that.

Fichajes states that Tottenham have registered their interest in Zenon and are ‘determined’ to secure his signature. The 23-year-old has a £13m release clause in his current contract so the Argentine can be purchased for an affordable price.

However, the report says Newcastle United are also interested in him and they even attempted to hire him this summer. Therefore, the North London club will have to overcome stiff competition from the Magpies to get any potential deal done for him.

Zenon to Tottenham

In 34 appearances, the South American has made 11 goal contributions this season for Boca Juniors, scoring four goals and registering seven assists.

Zenon is a versatile midfielder as he can play in the engine room but is also comfortable playing out wide. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for attackers and is also efficient in taking set-pieces.

The South American is a talented player and could be a shrewd bargain acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him in January or next month.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a difficult start to this season as they have managed to accumulate four points in as many games in the Premier League.

The North London derby defeat was a big blow for them and they will be hoping to bounce back immediately when they face off against Coventry City in the EFL Cup in midweek.