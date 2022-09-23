Chelsea eye transfer swoop for Rafael Leao

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Mail) has reported that Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The Blues launched an attempt to sign Leao last summer but were unwilling to meet the forward’s £132 million release clause. Todd Boehly could only offer £106 million to AC Milan for the Portuguese forward and the Rossoneri knocked back the London side’s attempt [as per the Daily Mail].

Leao is contracted at the San Siro until 2024 but the latest developments surrounding his renewal point to some unwanted complications for AC Milan. First up, the winger is asking for a pay rise which would see him earn £6 million per year. It is understood that Milan would be able to meet his wage demands but it is the second demand on the player’s side that could cause problems.

Leao owes his former club Sporting CP a debt of £16 million and it has been brought to light that he has requested Milan and LOSC Lille to help him pay off that debt. The 23-year-old was ordered by the court to pay Sporting compensation after he prematurely terminated his contract with the Portuguese outfit.

Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the situation and the Cityzens have been keeping a watchful eye on Leao since his early days at Sporting.

Leao joined Milan back in 2019. He has been impressive, scoring 30 goals while assisting on 27 occasions from only 123 appearances. Therefore, it is no secret why Paulo Maldini wants to keep Leao at the club. The player too would be keen on continuing in Italy if his demands are met.

Our View

Rafael Leao is one of the big names to watch out for next summer. The Portugal international is likely to garner interest from several elite clubs next year but it remains to be seen if Milan can convince him to stay.

Leao is a skillful left-winger and always carries a significant goal threat with the ball at his feet. He can drive the attack forward and is one of those very few players who have the ability to turn the game on its head.

He has the skillset and the physical attributes required to succeed in England. With Chelsea looking set to finally move on Romelu Lukaku, Leao could be his ideal replacement at the club.

With City also looking to land Leao, Chelsea will have a tough battle with the Manchester outfit but with the exciting project brewing under Graham Potter, they can be confident of their chances.