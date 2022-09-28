Christian Pulisic excited for fresh strart under new boss

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has said that he has good feelings about returning to the Blues camp, despite being linked with a move to Juventus recently.

The USMNT star joined Chelsea back in 2019 for a fee of £57 million from Borussia Dortmund. The North American however, has failed to nail down a permanent spot in the Chelsea lineup due to a combination of injuries and inconsistency.

Football.london reported last month that Pulisic wanted to leave in the summer but the West London club did not sanction his move as they had already parted ways with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. And, with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the winger has dropped further down the pecking order.

Now, the ongoing season appears to be a make-or-break campaign for Pulisic, who is hoping to nail down a permanent spot under new boss Graham Potter.

Speaking to ESPN following the draw against Saudi Arabia, Pulisic said,

“I’m feeling good going back, honestly. I have a fresh start now, and I’m excited to play for the new manager. “So really just looking forward to it. I just have to prove myself, as everyone does, and as I’ve done before.”

Our View

If Christian Pulisic manages to stay fit throughout the season, he is in with a chance to secure a starting spot ahead of the likes of Aubameyang and maybe even, Sterling.

Pulisic has so far failed to reach his potential and throughout his Chelsea career, it has always been a case of him finding some rhythm before falling to injuries. That being said, it will certainly be a challenge for him to break into Potter’s squad but with only two years left on his current deal with the West Londoners, he does not have much to lose.

There is no saying that he will finish the season with Chelsea as he could still leave in January if his situation does not change. He has only played 177 minutes this season and is yet to register a single goal or assist.

The only advantage he has is that he can start fresh under Potter like everyone else in the club.