Watch highlights of Saliba’s display during Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham

William Saliba put in another incredible performance to help Arsenal ease to a 3-1 victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The French international has had to bide his time to be given his chance at Arsenal having spent three seasons out on loan following his move from Saint-Etienne in 2019.

The 21-year-old returned to north London this summer and has taken his opportunity with both hands having cemented himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven.

Saliba has started alongside Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defence in every Premier League games so far this season, which has seen Ben White shifted to right-back, and he was once again selected to start against Tottenham at the Emirates this afternoon.

Playing in his first North London Derby, Saliba wasn’t fazed and produced a magnificent performance to keep one of the most dangerous attacks in Europe quiet. The youngster had Harry Kane, Hueng-min Son and Richarlison in his pocket for most of the match as Tottenham were restricted to very few clear chances.

A mistake from Gabriel gifted Spurs their goal as Kane fired home from the penalty spot but goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a 3-1 win for Arsenal to ensure they remain top of the table for another week.

William Saliba today against Tottenham:

100% aerial duels won

100% take-ons completed

Not dribbled past once

96% pass accuracy

11 ball recoveries

6 passes into final third

5 duels won

3 tackles made

3 clearances

Incredible

😳 — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 1, 2022

While several Arsenal players impressed, it was Saliba’s performance at the back that really caught the eye and the stats show it was one of the best individual displays of the season. The defender won 100% of his aerial duels, 100% of his take-ons, wasn’t dribbled past once, completed 96% of his passes and made 11 ball recoveries. He also made 6 passes into the final third, won 5 duels, made 3 tackles and 3 clearances.

The performance was described by French journalist Julien Laurens as ‘incredible’ and it’s hard to disagree. For a player of his age to play at such a high level in his first NLD is a testament to his talent and potential.

Watch individual highlights of Saliba’s performance below: