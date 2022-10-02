Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises ‘outstanding’ Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that his team face a difficult challenge on their hands during next weekend’s Premier League clash at Arsenal.

The Reds were far from their best against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield yesterday, and they found themselves 2-0 down after just 17 minutes on the clock.

The Merseyside giants fought back outstandingly to make it 3-2 in their favour, but Leandro Trossard ensured that the Seagulls levelled the proceedings again.

Trossard was simply fantastic with his maiden Premier League hat-trick, and Klopp has now accepted that his team won’t have an easy game against the Gunners.

Speaking in his press conference after the 3-3 draw, Klopp said that he saw glimpses of the north London derby and the Gunners are ‘outstanding’ at the moment.

He told Liverpool’s official website: “I know then Arsenal is coming and we saw glimpses of their game against Tottenham, they are outstanding in the moment so that is obviously not an easy game. But we will give it a proper try.”

Arsenal have exceeded the early expectations in the Premier League. The Gunners were handed an easy schedule to start the season but still needed to win those matches.

They have been impressive in every outing thus far. Even against Manchester United, the players looked up for the challenge until the Red Devils outwit them on the counter-attack.

Hence, Klopp will be aware of the attacking threat from the north Londoners. Liverpool have been on the winning side in the last four league meetings but this won’t be easy.

The German tactician will need his defensive players to step up big time. The backline looked all over the place against Brighton and goalkeeper Alisson Becker kept them in the game.

Prior to the Gunners clash, Liverpool need to deal with the challenge presented by Rangers in the Champions League. They are scheduled to host the Glasgow club on Tuesday evening.