Chelsea keeping tabs on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli amid the uncertainty over his long-term future, The Daily Mail report.

The Brazilian star has been a quality performer for the Gunners over the past 12 months and is now regarded as an undisputed starter on the left wing under manager Mikel Arteta.

Despite this, there are some doubts over his future with his Arsenal deal expiring in June 2024, and The Daily Mail report that Chelsea are monitoring his contract situation.

Blues owner Todd Boehly has been very ambitious since taking control and earlier today, it has been reported that the club have a pre-agreement to sign Christopher Nkunku.

Martinelli would be a superb purchase for Chelsea

Martinelli has been a regular starter for the Gunners since December last year. He has contributed an impressive nine goals and seven assists in the league in that period.

The Brazilian forward has also excelled with his dribbling ability from the left flank. He is defensively aware and likes to track back to help his team when out of possession.

At just 21, he has a high ceiling and would be a tremendous signing for Chelsea with a long-term plan in mind if they could somehow pull off an audacious move.

The big question is whether Chelsea can prise him away from their London counterparts. As things stand, the Gunners have yet to open discussions over a new deal with the player.

However, their chances of keeping him would improve if they qualify for next season’s Champions League. Chelsea will be hoping that the Gunners fail in their quest again to boost their hopes of signing the attacker.

If Martinelli were to enter the final year of his contract next summer, Arsenal are bound to consider his exit rather than losing him for nothing at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Martinelli, who was previously with Brazilian club Ituano, is rated at £36 million by Transfermarkt but it would probably take a lot more to persuade Arsenal to sell.