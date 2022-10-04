[Teams] Frankfurt vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Tottenham get back to Champions League action following a disappointing North London Derby defeat as they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany tonight.

Antonio Conte has named an unchanged line-up from the side that lost 3-1 to Arsenal at the weekend so Hugo Lloris keeps his place between the sticks despite his vital mistake at the Emirates Stadium.

Eric Dier marshals the Tottenham back four and is once again joined by Cristian Romero and Clement Lenglet. That means Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies have to make-do with places among the substitutes.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anchors the midfield for Spurs and is partnered by Rodrigo Bentancur so summer signing Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp are named on the bench once again.

Emerson Royal was sent off against Arsenal but he keeps his place on the right flank for Tottenham while Ivan Perisic lines-up on the opposite flank. Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon are named on the bench tonight.

Harry Kane was on target from the penalty spot in the NLD and the England international once again leads the line up front tonight. Hueng-min Son supports Kane in the Tottenham attack while Brazilian international Richarlison keeps his place.

Dejan Kulusevski is still not fit to return from injury but Bryan Gil is an attacking option for Spurs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Frankfurt

Trapp, Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka, Knauff, Rode, Sow, Jakic, Lindstrom, Kamada, Muani

Subs: Ramaj, Grahl, Smolcic, Alidou, Borre, Alario, Chandler, Lenz, Dina Ebime, Pellegrini

Tottenham

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Austin, Sanchez, Davies, Doherty, Spence, Sessegnon, Skipp, White, Bissouma, Sarr, Gil