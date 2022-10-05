[Teams] Chelsea vs AC Milan: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be hosting AC Milan in tonight’s Champions League group stage clash at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Graham Potter has made two changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend but Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps his place between the sticks despite the return of Edouard Mendy to the squad.

Kalidou Koulibaly is given a recall to the starting eleven after he was left on the bench for the 2-1 win over Palace. He joins Wesley Fofana and Thiago Silva in what looks to be a back three for Chelsea tonight.

Reece James keeps his place on the right so Cesar Azpilicueta has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again. Ben Chilwell also keeps his place on the left flank so summer signing Marc Cucurella is named on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic starts once again in the Chelsea midfield but Jorginho is given a rest with Ruben Loftus-Cheek recalled to the starting eleven tonight. Mason Mount keeps his place but Kai Havertz drops to the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line for Chelsea with Raheem Sterling offering support. That means Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja have to make-do with places among the subs.

As for AC Milan, former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori starts at Stamford Bridge while Oliver Giroud also faces-off against his old club as the Frenchman starts up front for the visitors.

Rafael Leao and Charles De Ketelaere support Giroud in the Milan attack so former Liverpool striker Divock Origi is named on the bench once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chilwell; Aubameyang, Sterling

Subs: Bettinelli, Mendy, Jorginho, Pulisic, Chalobah, Broja, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella

AC Milan

Tatarusanu, Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Ballo-Toure, Bennacer, Tonali, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud

Subs: Mirante, Jungdal, Brahim Diaz, Rebic, Origi, Pobega, Gabbia, Gala, Coubis