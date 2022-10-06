Expected Arsenal starting eleven versus Bodo Glimt

Arsenal get back to Europa League action when they take on Bodo Glimt at the Emirates Stadium tonight. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Arteta is set to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven so No.2 goalkeeper Matt Turner is expected to make just his second start in an Arsenal shirt following his summer move. Aaron Ramsdale will get a rest.

Defence: Arsenal have received a boost with the news that Cedric Soares is back in contention after recovering from a knock. It means he can come in at right-back allowing Takehiro Tomiyasu to start on the left side in central defence. This is a position he’s played for his country and Arteta has said he’s comfortable playing Tomiyasu there for Arsenal.

Ben White will therefore be given a well-earned rest while Gabriel will also get a breather along with William Saliba. Oleksandr Zinchenko didn’t look fully fit during the win over Tottenham at the weekend so he’s expected to drop out for Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Midfield: Arsenal are expected to give Thomas Partey a rest tonight. The Ghanaian international was passed fit to start in the North London Derby after recovering from a knee issue and scored a stunning opening goal. However, he won’t be risked against Bodo Glimt.

Albert Sambi Lokonga will be recalled to start in the holding role while Granit Xhaka is likely to keep his place with Mohamed Elneny still nursing a long-term thigh injury.

Nelson handed rare start

Martin Odegaard should be given a rest so Fabio Vieira will come in to the Arsenal side. The Portuguese international scored a superb goal against Brentford last month and he’ll be looking to impress again this evening.

Attack: We should see changes in the Arsenal attack. Gabriel Jesus is almost certain to be rested with Eddie Nketiah coming in to lead the line up front and he’ll be desperate to take his opportunity.

Bukayo Saka should also get a breather with Marquinhos given another chance on the right flank. The young Brazilian was superb during the win at Zurich last time out in the Europa League so fans will be excited to see him in action again.

Forgotten man Reiss Nelson is fit again and Arteta has confirmed he’ll be given an opportunity so we could see him starting on the left flank. This would give Gabriel Martinelli a well earned rest. Emile Smith Rowe is ruled out with a groin injury.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: