Arsenal eye sensational swoop for Marcus Rashford

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are eyeing an audacious move for Manchester United hitman Marcus Rashford.

The England international is out of contract at the end of this campaign, which has naturally raised the ears of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Despite the fact that the Red Devils have the option to extend the contract Rashford by a further 12 months, they are yet to activate it. Which might hint at Rashford’s probable departure from the club in the summer of 2023.

The report states that Arsenal have found encouragement due to the stalled contract talks. The club was reportedly interested in the 24-year-old in the summer but opted to sign Gabriel Jesus from Man City, who has fired on all cylinders.

It is no secret that the North London outfit want to add another striker to their forward line. And bringing in Rashford, who is equally adept at playing from the wing and through the middle, makes any future deal all the more rational.

The Manchester-born striker has scored an impressive 96 goals and assisted a further 60 in 310 appearances for his current employers. And that proves that he has the ability to lift the standards at the Emirates Stadium almost immediately.

Contract dilema

The United academy product is currently valued at £54 million by Transfermarkt. However, it remains to be seen what his market value will be as it all depends on his contract situation. The England international will be available for free next summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal and if United don’t activate the 12-month extension.

However, it’s highly unlikely Man Utd will allow Rashford to walk away for nothing in 2023 so they are expected to activate their clause, guaranteeing a transfer fee if the striker leaves next summer.

Arsenal will face stiff competition for his signature. French giants PSG have been previously linked with a move for Rashford, and the queue to sign him is only expected to increase, if he doesn’t put pen to fresh terms at Old Trafford.

If Arsenal qualify for the Champions League this term, it will certainly boost their chances of landing players from the elite pool. And Rashford would be another terrific addition to Arteta’s young squad.