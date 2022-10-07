Tottenham Hotspur enter the race for Rafael Leao

Italian journalist Fabio Cordella (via MilanLive) has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Rafael Leao.

Cordella has reported that Spurs are among the clubs that have made an important offer to Leao. It is understood that the North London club have offered an £8.8 million per year [around £170,000-a-week] offer to the Portuguese forward in order to prise him away from Milan.

Chelsea’s interest in signing Leao is well documented and now it may well be a case of a race for his signature between the two London clubs.

Leao’s contract with AC Milan runs out in 2024 and his renewal is getting complicated with each passing day. First up, the Rossoneri do not have the means to meet Leao’s demands, and more importantly, they do not want to meet his demands. Secondly, there is the added complication of the £16.7 million (€19m) that the 23-year-old owes to Sporting CP which he wants the club to pay.

Milan are prepared to part ways with him should a big-money offer arrive. This is because Leao did not come up through the youth system in Milan and is not attached to the club, and therefore will be sold should a suitable offer arrive next summer. ESPN reported last month that Milan will only consider offers in the range of £105.5 million (€120m) for their star man.

Leao has emerged as a transfer priority for Chelsea following his impressive displays for the Serie A giants. In fact, the Blues are reported to have made an effort to sign him earlier this week.

Rafael Leao looks to be headed toward the exit door and no doubt, there will be a host of elite European clubs who will be waiting to get their hands on his signature.

It appears Tottenham have joined Chelsea in the race for his signature and they’ll battle it out to try and lure him to the Premier League. However, it is only a matter of time before other European clubs enter the running for the dynamic forward so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.