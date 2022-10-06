[Teams] Arsenal vs Bodo Glimt: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal get back to Europa League action when they take on Bodo Glimt at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made several changes to the starting eleven that beat Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at the weekend as he protects his star players ahead of Sunday’s huge clash with Liverpool.

Matt Turner is handed a recall with No.1 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale dropping to the bench while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also given a breather meaning Kieran Tierney is recalled to start at left-back for Arsenal this evening.

William Saliba is also rested so Rob Holding is given a run out in the Europa League. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also recalled to replace Ben White at right-back with Cedric Soares only fit for a place on the bench. That means Gabriel starts once again in the Arsenal defence.

Thomas Partey is rested by Arteta after his injury concerns in recent weeks so Albert Sambi Lokonga is recalled in the middle of the park. Granit Xhaka keeps his place with Mohamed Elneny out injured.

Martin Odegaard is another key player who drops out of the starting eleven so Fabio Vieira is given another chance to impress. The summer signing has shown glimpses of his quality when he’s been given an opportunity this season so he’ll be keen to show what he can do again tonight.

Bukayo Saka is given a breather by Arsenal so Marquinhos comes in on the right wing and the youngster will be in confident mood after his excellent performance in Zurich last time out in the Europa League.

Gabriel Martinelli starts once again on the left flank with Emile Smith Rowe still out injured. Reiss Nelson is back in the squad after returning to fitness but he has to settle for a place on the bench.

It’s no surprise to see Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench as Arsenal will want to protect the Brazilian international for the Liverpool showdown. Eddie Nketiah is recalled to lead the line up front this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel; Marquinhos, Lokonga, Xhaka, Tierney; Fabio Vieira; Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Saliba, Cedric, Nelson, Cirjan, Matt Smith.

Bodo Glimt

Haikin; Wembangomo, Lode, Moe, Sampsted; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Mugisha, Espejord, Pelligrino.

Subs: Faye Lund, Sery, Hoibraten, Amudsen, Gronbaek, Solbakken, Konradsen, Hagen, Sorli, Zugelj, Salvesen