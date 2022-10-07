Liverpool team news update ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool will be looking to climb up the Premier League table with a positive result against leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of several players.

Andrew Robertson has missed Liverpool’s last few matches due to a knee injury. The left-back returned to light training last week and Klopp says the Scottish international is close to making his return to first team action as he’s now ‘running a lot’. However, the trip to Arsenal is expected to come too soon for the 28-year-old.

Naby Keita has been another injury absentee for Liverpool in recent weeks after he sustained a thigh injury in early September. The midfielder is still working his way back to fitness and won’t be available for the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also miss out against his former club as he continues to recover from a thigh injury that’s hampered him this season. Summer signing Arthur is also out of the Arsenal game after missing the Champions League win over Rangers in midweek due to a muscle issue that he picked up in training.

However, there is some positive news for Liverpool as Klopp has confirmed Curtis Jones has resumed training after overcoming a calf injury. The young midfielder could now be back in the squad against the Gunners this weekend.

Injury latest

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Curtis Jones was in training yesterday, it looked good – but that’s now the first session. He’s then probably the closest. “They’re in a good way, they do big sessions but Naby and Ox [are] still a little bit away. “We have one new injury, it’s Arthur Melo. In the last session before the Rangers game, in a normal situation he just injured a muscle. We have to wait for further assessment to know exactly how long it will be but he’s out. “Robbo is running a lot, looks like he’s close. Probably Curtis is now the closest, then Robbo and then the other two step by step.”

We’ll have to wait and see if anything happens during the final training sessions ahead of the game, but it looks as though Liverpool will be without at least four players for the trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Klopp may want to freshen things up and make some changes from the side that beat Rangers on Tuesday night, but much will depend on the formation he opts to deploy having switched to a 4-4-2 in the Champions League.

The Merseysiders head to the capital sitting ninth in the Premier League table following last week’s 3-3 draw with Brighton. Leaders Arsenal are 11 points ahead, and even though Liverpool have a game in hand, Klopp will want to come away with a win from the Emirates to close the gap at the top of the table.