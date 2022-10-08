Man Utd eye January swoop for Denzel Dumfries

Italian outlet Calciomercato has reported that Manchester United are looking to bring in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in the New Year.

The source claims that transfer negotiations are expected to start well ahead of the January window due to the upcoming World Cup interrupting the domestic season and United are planning to launch a move for Dunfries.

Calcio Mercato says Man Utd are planning to include Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the proposed deal for the Dutchman, who has impressed at Inter. The Nerazzurri, however, only want cash for their man and are therefore expected to reject this proposal.

The print version of Corriere dello Sport reported last month that Dumfries has been valued at £44 million (€50m) by the former Serie A champions – a figure Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay.

Wan-Bissaka has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the Englishman is not in his plans for the ongoing season. The fullback has only played 11 minutes in the Premier League this season and with Diogo Dalot having made cemented his place in the lineup, any chances of Wan Bissaka breaking into the XI are looking bleak.

Our View

Wan-Bissaka is likely to be offloaded this winter. With the England international headed toward the exit door, signing a replacement is a must for ten Hag as he needs support for Diogo Dalot.

Dumfries has been impressive at Inter. He is a versatile right-back who can play as a wing-back if needed. And, he can slot in the midfield should the need arise as well. That being said, his defensive capabilities are impressive and he has been an integral player for Simon Inzaghi.

It is his attacking output, however, that could be the reason why ten Hag wants him. The former Ajax boss is employing a possession-based system at United and his fullbacks have an important role to play in the build-up.

The 26-year-old could flourish under ten Hag at Man Utd and could provide some much-needed cover down the right flank. Moreover, he would be the ideal competition for Dalot, who has established himself as a regular this season.