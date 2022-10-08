Arsenal vs Liverpool preview | Team news | How to stream | Prediction

Arsenal will be looking to regain their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have enjoyed a superb start to the season and they extended their record to nine wins from 10 games in all competitions with a comfortable win over Bodo Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira were enough to secure the points in Group A but Arsenal’s focus will now switch back to the Premier League as they look to climb back above Man City.

An impressive 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby last weekend ensured the Gunners remained top for another week but they’ve no dropped to second after Man City’s 4-0 win over Southampton today.

Liverpool on the other hand have endured a disappointing campaign so far with a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton last weekend leaving them sitting 10th in the table with only two wins from their seven games.

Jurgen Klopp got the response he wanted with a 2-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night, but the German coach will now want to see his players return to form in the Premier League.

Team news

Arsenal will check on the fitness of Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of the game. The Ukrainian international returned from a muscle injury to start against Tottenham last week but wasn’t involved in the squad against Bodo Glimt on Thursday. Kieran Tierney looks the fitter of the two so he could retain his place at left-back.

Emile Smith Rowe remains on the sidelines for Arsenal after undergoing groin surgery while Mohamed Elneny is another long-term absentee due to a serious thigh injury.

A host of key players will be recalled to the starting eleven after being rested in the Europa League. Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus are all set to return.

Liverpool will continue to be without the services of Andy Robertson tomorrow. The Scottish international is back in light training but the trip to London is expected to come too soon so Kostas Tsimikas will continue at left-back.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will once again miss out against his former side as he’s still nursing a muscle injury while Baby Keita is also still on the sidelines. Summer signing Arthur picked up a knock in training last week so he won’t travel to London either.

Curtis Jones is back in full training so he could return to the squad while Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are expected to be recalled as Klopp reverts to his usual 4-3-3 formation having switched to 4-4-2 in midweek.

Expected line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Parter, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Diaz, Firmino

How to watch/stream

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: This promises to be a fascinating game which should give us a true sense of exactly how far Arsenal have progressed this season. There is no doubt Arteta’s side have improved in all areas but this will be their toughest test of the campaign so far.

Obviously Liverpool aren’t on top form and Arsenal may feel this is a good time to play them. However, Klopp’s team is still full of quality and has the potential to really hurt the Gunners. The Merseysiders will be keen to get their campaign back on track as defeat would leave them 14 points behind the leaders.

There is usually plenty of goals in this fixture and we expect that to be the case once again tomorrow, but we’re sitting on the fence and backing a score draw at the Emirates.