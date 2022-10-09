Man Utd interested in Benfica teenager Antonio Silva

The Mirror has reported that Manchester United scouts watched Benfica teenage Antonio Silva against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

The newspaper has revealed that United are keeping a close watch on the youngster and are monitoring his development. His contract with the Portuguese side runs till 2027 but has a £13 million release clause which Erik ten Hag has set his sights on.

Benfica do not want to part ways with the 18-year-old this coming winter but interested clubs know they can sign him next summer by triggering his release clause.

Silva is a central defender who still has a lot of room for development, which fits Manchester United’s search criteria. He has also earned the praise of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, who is said to have asked for a signed shirt from Silva, with the rising expectations surrounding him.

Our View

Silva is a young defender who has the potential to develop into a world-class player. He is still far from a polished product but under the right guidance and in the right system, he could flourish.

It is a good sign that Man Utd are scouting the youngster as their backline needs an injection of youth. While it is a high-risk move, Silva could land minutes in ten Hag’s defence. It all depends on, however, who United target next summer to reinforce their defence.

Silva is a ball-playing defender and is composed when it comes to tackling. He is adept at aerial duels and is a good passer of the ball, which makes him an ideal target for the former Ajax boss.

This season the combination of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane has worked in United’s favor but with the latter’s recurrent injury problems, the Red Devils will want to look for a future replacement. Harry Maguire has also fallen down the pecking order and therefore, it is an ideal time to bring in someone like Silva.