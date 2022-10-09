[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal will be looking to regain their place at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Bodo Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night. Aaron Ramsdale is recalled to start between the sticks with Matt Turner making way while Ben White returns at right-back.

Perhaps the biggest surprise sees Takehiro Tomiyasu moving to left-back with Kieran Tierney dropping to the bench. Oleksandr Zinchenko isn’t included in the squad due to fitness issues. William Saliba returns to partner Gabriel in the Arsenal defence so Rob Holding has to settle for a place on the bench.

Thomas Partey is recalled to join Granit Xhaka in midfield so Albert Sambi Lokonga drops out while Martin Odegaard replaces Fabio Vieira. Bukayo Saka was rested for Arsenal on Thursday night but he comes in for Marquinhos on the right wing.

Gabriel Martinelli starts once again for the Gunners while Gabriel Jesus returns up front. Eddie Nketiah has to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring in midweek. Reiss Nelson is another option for Arteta from the bench.

Liverpool have named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Alisson Becker starts in goal once again while the back four is made-up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara line-up in midfield so Fabinho has to make-do with a place on the Liverpool bench. Klopp has named four attackers as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are supported by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Roberto Firmino has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon along with James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Lokonga, Nelson, Alencar, Turner.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Phillips, Konate, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino