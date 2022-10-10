Gabriel Martinelli steals the show as Arsenal beat Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli put on a superb display for Arsenal as they clinched a 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners picked up their eighth victory in nine top-flight games this season and this ensured that they returned to the top of the table ahead of Manchester City.

Martinelli was heavily praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the game, and he showed his class right from the start, scoring within the opening minute.

Martin Odegaard delivered a sublime through ball behind the Reds defence, but Martinelli still needed to keep his composure to put the ball beyond goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool equalised through Darwin Nunez in the 34th minute, but Martinelli ensured that the Gunners took a 2-1 lead at the half-time break by producing a superb assist.

The Brazilian sensation showed terrific pace on the counter-attack before a superb turn to outsmart Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the left flank.

His pass across goal found its way to Bukayo Saka, who converted into an open net from a few yards out.

Jurgen Klopp’s side once again responded with another equaliser from Roberto Firmino, but Bukayo Saka’s penalty goal in the 76th minute ended up as the match winner.

Martinelli was outstanding with a goal and an assist. He produced two key passes against the Reds. One of those fell into the path of Odegaard, who should have scored.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Arteta said Martinelli is a great player, who was outstanding against a touch opponent. He certainly deserved his man of the match award.

Arteta must get some of the credit for Martinelli’s turnaround. He was largely out-of-favour at the beginning of last season after taking time to overcome his knee injury.

Ever since he scored against Newcastle United last year, Martinelli has turned around his fortunes. Arsenal must now extend his contract expiring in June of 2024.