Klopp confirms Alexander-Arnold and Diaz suffered injuries against Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed a huge double injury blow after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz were forced off during Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal.

The Merseysiders’ disappointing start to the 2022/23 season continued on Sunday afternoon following a 3-2 defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium. And their misery was compounded after two key players picked up injury concerns.

Alexander-Arnold has come under fire for some of his defensive displays this campaign and he was once again under the microscope for his part in Arsenal’s early opening goal. The England international was being given a torrid time by Gabriel Martinelli and eyebrows were raised when Alexander-Arnold failed to emerge after half-time.

Some thought Klopp may have hooked the 24-year-old in favour of bringing Joe Gomez on to try and tighten things up in defence. However, it turns out Alexander-Arnold was forced off after picking up an ankle injury in the first half against Arsenal following an accidental clash with Martinelli.

Klopp says the injury is ‘not good’ and revealed that Alexander-Arnold was in too much pain to continue after the break. The injury will now be assessed to determine the severity but Liverpool fans will be hoping for positive news.

Diaz blow

Diaz was one of Liverpool’s best players during the first half against Arsenal and played a key role in setting up Darwin Nunez for their first equaliser. However, the winger was also forced off before half-time after suffering a knee injury.

Klopp says it’s too early to speculate over the seriousness of the injury as Diaz will need to have a scan to assess how much damage has been done.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 3-2 win over the Reds, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Lucho we had to change before [half-time]. [It’s] something with the knee, not good. “He will have a scan and then we will know more. I have no idea about the extent and then on top of that Trent is bad as well with the ankle. “[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.”

Liverpool will be praying neither injury is serious as Diaz and Alexander-Arnold are two key players and Klopp will be desperate for them to be available during the hectic period ahead of the World Cup next month.

The German coach is already coping with an extensive injury list with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Kieta, Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones on the sidelines. Summer signing Arthur is also facing ‘months’ on the treatment table after suffering an injury in training last week.