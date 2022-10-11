Arsenal plotting move to sign Nicolo Zaniolo in January

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack during the January transfer window, according to reports via The Sun.

The Gunners have enjoyed an excellent start to the new season as they sit top of the Premier League table having won eight of their nine games so far. Arsenal are also on course for the knockout stages of the Europa League following consecutive group stage victories over Zurich and Bodo Glimt.

However, Arteta is still wanting to further strengthen his ranks this winter and it appears he’s ready to renew his attempts to sign another attacking midfielder. Arsenal were linked with a whole host of wide players in the summer but failed to bring in an established name before the deadline.

The north Londoners are now planning ahead for the January window and The Sun is citing Italian media outlet Rai Sport as reporting that Arsenal have set their sights on Zaniolo as a target.

The 23-year-old has become a key player at Roma since arriving from Inter Milan in 2018 but his future at the Stadio Olimpico is in serious doubt as talks over a new deal continue to stall.

Zaniolo has less than two years left to run on his current contract and the newspaper says Roma are refusing to meet his demands for a new deal with the player wanting at least £3.5m per year plus bonuses.

Cut-price move

The situation has alerted Arsenal and they’d be more than capable of paying Zaniolo what he wants given the financial resources available at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sun suggests that Arteta is now eyeing a cut-price swoop for the Italian international this winter and Roma may be prepared to cash-in while they can still demand a sizeable transfer fee.

Zaniolo is currently valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and that price-tag would appeal to Arsenal as it would represent an excellent piece of business for a player of his quality and potential.

The youngster is capable of playing out on either wing so he’d provide top class support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Zaniolo is also happy to play in middle as an attacking midfielder, so his versatility would be a huge asset for Arteta.

The Italian has contributed 22 goals and 16 assists in his 118 appearances for Roma and he could develop significantly under the tutelage of Arteta in north London if Arsenal were able to get a deal agreed.

However, we’re still a long way from that happening and the report suggests that Juventus are also showing a keen interest, so Arsenal still have a lot of work to do if they want to land Zaniolo in January.