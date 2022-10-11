Man Utd still interested in Lyon defender Malo Gusto

Manchester United are one of the clubs monitoring highly-rated Lyon right-back Malo Gusto ahead of a possible approach, a report from 90min claims.

The Red Devils were heavily fancied to sign a new right-back during the last transfer window and Gusto was among the players linked with a transfer.

As per 90min, United are still keeping tabs on Gusto, but they now face competition from numerous Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Gusto is currently contracted to Lyon until June 2024 and the French club want to prolong his stay. His suitors want to take advantage of the situation.

United need strong competition for places at right-back

United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the specialist right-backs. However, Dalot has been the clear first-choice under manager Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese has started every game for the Red Devils this season while Wan-Bissaka has been either on the bench or on the sidelines nursing an injury. He has played only four minutes.

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive nature and lack of attacking threat has dropped him down the pecking order. The former Crystal Palace man could be sold by United soon and it could well happen during the January transfer window if they find an ideal successor. In our opinion, Gusto would be a proper fit for United as he is a modern attacking right-back.

Gusto became a regular with Lyon at the start of the year and has continued to remain a key player. He has chipped in with an impressive five assists in 2022. Aside from his, he has grabbed the attention with his strong distribution, tackling as well as interceptions. He already has the all-round attributes and could be a leading right-back in years to come.

He is currently valued at £13.5 million by Transfermarkt, and would be a bargain for that price.