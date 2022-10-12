Arsenal injury concern as Gabriel Jesus misses training ahead of Bodo Glimt clash

Arsenal fans have been handed an injury scare after Gabriel Jesus failed to take part in training with the rest of the first team squad ahead of their Europa League trip to Bodo Glimt.

The Brazilian international has featured in every game since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer and has already cemented himself as a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s set-up.

However, Gabriel could be about to miss his first match for the Gunners as he wasn’t spotted with the rest of the squad in training at London Colney today, as reported by journalist Connor Humm.

Arsenal held an open training session on Wednesday in front of representatives from the media as Arteta put his players through their paces ahead of their trip to Norway on Thursday.

However, Gabriel was a notable absentee from the session and it raises fears he may have suffered a concussion following Arsenal’s Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The striker went down in a heap after being caught in the face by a stray elbow from Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas in the second half. Gabriel was able to continue after receiving treatment but was eventually substituted late in the game with Eddie Nketiah coming on for the final minutes.

Arteta said after the game that Gabriel would be assessed and the Evening Standard reported that the South American was expected to face Bodo Glimt after been given the all clear.

However, Gabriel’s absence from training today will raise some eyebrows and casts doubt over whether he’ll make the trip to Norway ahead of their Europa League clash tomorrow.

Arsenal fans will hope it’s just a precaution to give the striker a rest and ensure he’s fully fit for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The North Londoners sit top of the table after beating Liverpool at the weekend so Arteta will be desperate to maintain that position with a win over Leeds.

Arsenal are also in control of their Europa League group having won their opening two matches, so Arteta may have decided to give Gabriel the night off on Thursday to protect him.

We should find out more when Arteta holds his pre-match press conference later today.