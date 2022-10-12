Reiss Nelson starts | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Bodo Glimt

Arsenal continue their Europa League campaign when they take on Bodo Glimt in Norway on Thursday night. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Arteta is set to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven so Aaron Ramsdale will be rested with Matt Turner getting another run out between the sticks.

Defence: Arsenal will freshen things up in defence with several key players rested. Ben White should be given a breather with Cedric Soares coming in at right-back while Kieran Tierney should return at left-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko hasn’t travelled to Norway as he continues to recover from a muscle injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was excellent at left-back against Liverpool but he may move into the middle of defence in order to give Gabriel a well-earned rest. William Saliba should also drop out with Rob Holding coming in to the Arsenal backline.

Midfield: Thomas Partey should be given a rest so Albert Sambi Lokonga will be recalled in the middle of the park. Granit Xhaka has perhaps been overworked this season and Arsenal would ideally like to give him a breather. However, with Mohamed Elneny injured, the Swiss international may get the nod once again.

Changes

Fabio Vieira produced another impressive performance in the reverse fixture last week and he should get another run out tomorrow night. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be given a rest ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Leeds United.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus didn’t train on Wednesday after picking up a head injury against Liverpool. The Brazilian looks set for a rest on Thursday night so Eddie Nketiah will return to lead the line up front.

Bukayo Saka was excellent for Arsenal at the weekend and he’s expected to be rested ahead of the Leeds game. Marquinhos will be given a chance to impress on the right flank against Bodo Glimt.

Gabriel Martinelli was outstanding once again on Sunday and he deserves a rest. Therefore, with Emile Smith Rowe out injured, Reiss Nelson could be handed his first Arsenal start of the season. The forgotten winger has overcome his injury woes and will be looking to grasp his opportunity tomorrow.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: