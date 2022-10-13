Chelsea midfielder Jorginho prioritising new deal

The agent of Jorginho has confirmed that a new contract remains the priority for the Chelsea midfielder.

The Italian star has been with the Blues since the summer of 2018 when he made the switch from Napoli. He recently played his 200th match for the club in the 2-0 Champions League victory at AC Milan.

Jorginho has been a mainstay in the line-up under four different managers. Agent Joao Santos has now confirmed that the midfielder’s priority is to continue at Chelsea and they are moving towards it.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “We are due in June. We prioritise Chelsea and we are moving towards it. Another priority for Jorginho is to do well with the national team.”

Chelsea have a big decision to make over Jorginho’s future

Jorginho’s current contract at Stamford Bridge concludes in June next year and Chelsea have a big decision to make regarding his future. The £36 million star has been an influential figure for the Blues in midfield, but he is no longer in the prime of his career. This season, he has been dribbled past on several occasions and has sometimes looked out of sorts in the prolonged absence of N’Golo Kante.

Kante could be on his way out of Chelsea as he may not accept a short-term deal. The club may plan a similar proposal to Jorginho too as they look into the future. Just today, BILD (h/t SportWitness) have claimed that Chelsea could attempt to land both West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham in a mega spending spree at the end of the campaign.

If that happens, Jorginho would not be more than a back-up player. Chelsea are likely to delay negotiations with the Euro 2020 winner until next year. His performances could determine whether he warrants a renewal. If he is unsuccessful in penning an extension, he will have suitors elsewhere. Spanish giants Barcelona are apparently open to signing him on a free transfer.