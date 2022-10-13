Bodo Glimt vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for the Europa League clash

Arsenal continue their Europa League campaign when they take on Bodo Glimt in Norway this evening.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made lots of changes from the side that beat Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Number two goalkeeper Matt Turner is recalled between the sticks so Aaron Ramsdale drops to the bench.

Arsenal have perhaps named a stronger than expected defence with Ben White keeping his place at right-back meaning Cedric Soares remains on the bench. William Saliba is also risked in the Europa League as he starts in the middle of defence this evening.

Rob Holding does get a recall but it’s Gabriel who makes way while Kieran Tierney also comes back into the Arsenal line-up at left-back. Takehiro Tomiyasu drops out after starting the last two matches.

Thomas Partey is rested so Albert Sambi Lokonga is recalled to start in the holding midfield role while Granit Xhaka is also given a well deserved breather having started every game so far this season for Arsenal.

Fabio Vieira is given another chance to impress and he joins Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park with the Norwegian captaining Arsenal in his home country.

Perhaps surprisingly, Bukayo Saka starts against Bodo Glimt so Marquinhos has to make-do with a place among the substitutes. Gabriel Martinelli is given a well earned rest though as Reiss Nelson comes in to make his first start of the season.

Gabriel Jesus didn’t travel to Norway after taking a blow to the head against Liverpool last weekend so he’s given the night off. Eddie Nketiah is recalled to start up front for Arsenal and he’ll be looking to get himself among the goals again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bodo Glimt

Haikin, Sampsted, Hoibraten, Lode, Wembangomo, Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes, Solbakken, Espejord, Pellegrino

Subs: Lund, Larsen, Amundsen, Gronbaek, Konradsen, Moe, Hagen, Sorli, Zugelj, Mvuka, Salvesen

Arsenal

Turner, White, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard, Saka, Nelson, Nketiah.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Partey, Gabriel, Martinelli, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Marquinhos, Xhaka, Edwards, Smith, Ibrahim