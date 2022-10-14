Arteta makes 6 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Leeds

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Arteta will recall his number one goalkeeper so Aaron Ramsdale will return between the sticks. Matt Turner kept a clean sheet against Bodo Glimt on Thursday night but he’ll still drop to the bench.

Defence: Arsenal are expected to be without Oleksandr Zinchenko once again on Sunday as he’s still recovering from a muscle injury. Takehiro Tomiyasu played very well against Liverpool last week but Kieran Tierney is likely to start at left-back this weekend.

Tomiyasu may play in his usual right-back position if Arteta decides to recall him but Ben White has excelled in that role this season so may keep his place. Gabriel will be recalled after being rested in the Europa League so Rob Holding will make way with William Saliba keeping his place in Arsenal’s back four.

Midfield: Thomas Partey is set for a recall after being rested against Bodo Glimt so Albert Sambi Lokonga will drop to the substitutes bench on Sunday afternoon.

Fabio Vieira had a pretty quiet game during Arsenal’s win on Thursday night so he didn’t really take his opportunity to force his way into Arteta’s thoughts for Leeds.

Jesus returns

Granit Xhaka will be recalled after being given a well earned rest on Thursday while Martin Odegaard should keep his place.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus didn’t travel to Norway for the Europa League clash as he was given the night off to ensure he is fresh for the trip to Elland Road. The Brazilian will be recalled to start up front for Arsenal so Eddie Nketiah will make way after a frustrating outing against Bodo Glimt.

Bukayo Saka scored the winner on Thursday night and he should keep his place on the right wing. Gabriel Martinelli will be recalled after being on the bench last time out and he’ll be looking to continue his sensational form.

Reiss Nelson failed to take his opportunity after being handed his first start of the season for Arsenal on Thursday. He’ll drop back to the bench against Leeds but Emile Smith Rowe remains out following groin surgery.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: