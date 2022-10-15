Man Utd make contact with Lautaro Martinez’s agent

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have recently asked for first-hand information on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine star has been a regular starter for the Serie A club over the past four years. He had his best-ever campaign last season with 25 goals from 49 matches. The 25-year-old has yet to find the same level of form this season with only four goals and two assists from 13 games, but recently starred against Barcelona.

Inter drew 3-3 against the Catalans in the Champions League group stage in midweek. Martinez was one of the best players with one goal and one assist. That performance has now caught the eye of Man Utd, who have made contact with his representative, according to Gazzetta.

Martinez would be a perfect successor to Cristiano Ronaldo

The centre-forward has been inconsistent in the first few months of this season, but showed his class against Barcelona with a sublime performance. If United were to sign him in January or next summer, he would be a quality addition up front with his all-round attributes.

The £67.5 million star has a superb workrate and can hold-up play when required. He also likes to track back to do his defensive duties and prefers to counter-attack from deep positions. His qualities will no doubt entice Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, who may want a marquee striker soon.

Marcus Rashford has done brilliantly in the early weeks of the 2022/23 season with Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial also adding towards the club’s goal tally. However, Ronaldo could be released when his contract concludes in June 2023 while Martial is injury-prone.

Martinez would be a perfect successor to Ronaldo. At 25 years of age, he is entering the peak of his playing career and can establish himself as the club’s leading striker. This could also help Rashford as the academy graduate looks more accustomed to playing from the left flank.