Man Utd tracking Joao Felix’s position at Atletico Madrid

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Manchester United are one of the clubs monitoring Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix ahead of January.

The Portugal star has cut a frustrated figure over the past few weeks with manager Diego Simeone reluctant to play him from the starting line-up. Felix was recently an unused substitute during the 1-1 Champions League draw against Club Brugge at Wanda Metropolitano.

A Bola now reveal that the player wants a divorce with Simeone this winter after failing to come off the bench in midweek. Felix feels he has been treated badly by the Argentine and now wants to leave the Madrid giants when the transfer window reopens in less than two months.

Manchester United are reportedly attentive to the developments alongside Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Will United move for Felix?

Felix has entered his fourth campaign at Atletico but is yet to become a world-beater. The 22-year-old has grabbed the attention with his quick dribbling and involvements in the final third, but still needs to do more for the astronomical £113 million sum paid to Benfica in 2019.

His overall valuation has been dropping with every season. If Atletico were to sell him in January, they should not expect to recoup the entire transfer fee. According to Transfermarkt, he is currently valued in the region of £63 million which seems a more fair value for his ability.

Man Utd have been tipped to sign Felix once again after a late transfer saga last summer. They definitely need a new striker, but Felix would not be a worthy buy in our opinion. He has looked out of sorts this season and has registered just three assists which came in the La Liga opener.

If manager Erik ten Hag wants a new centre-forward at the halfway mark of the season, United should target someone who is firing up front rather than one, who is low in confidence and can’t break into the Atletico line-up during the busy phase before the World Cup break.