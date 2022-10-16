[Teams] Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Chelsea travel to the Midlands for this afternoon’s Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Blues boss Graham Potter has made some changes to the side that beat AC Milan in the Champions League last week but Kepa keeps his place between the sticks so Edouard Mendy has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Trevoh Chalobah keeps his place in the back three alongside Thiago Silva but Kalidou Koulibaly drops to the bench for Chelsea this afternoon. Marc Cucurella appears to be starting in the back three with Ben Chilwell keeping his place in the left wing-back position.

Reece James is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Milan. Mateo Kovacic keeps his place in the middle of the park but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is recalled so Jorginho is the man to drop to the bench for Chelsea.

Mason Mount retains his place in the starting eleven today while Raheem Sterling also starts once again for Chelsea. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line up front and is supported by Kai Havertz – who’s recalled after being named on the bench against Milan in midweek.

As for Aston Villa, Emi Martinez starts in goal once again while Tyrone Mings marshals the back four. Ashley Young keeps his place along with John McGinn while Douglas Luiz starts in midfield just days after signing a new contract at Villa Park.

Danny Ings joins Ollie Watkins in attack while Leon Bailey also gets a start with Philippe Coutinho starting on the bench today.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Bailey, Ings, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Nakamba, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Bogarde

Chelsea

Kepa; Chalobah; Silva, Cucurella; Sterling, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Chilwell; Aubameyang, Havertz

Subs: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Jorginho, Zakaria, Pulisic, Broja