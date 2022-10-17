Loftus-Cheek puts in top display for Chelsea vs Villa

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek delivered a quality performance on Sunday as the Blues beat Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The London giants have won five games on the trot under manager Graham Potter but yesterday’s 2-0 win at Villa Park was far from straightforward for them.

Mason Mount made the headlines with a goal in either half, but there were several other stand-out performers as the Blues clinched a fourth successive league win.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was sensational between the posts with seven saves. Potter termed his performance as world-class as he kept a well deserved clean sheet.

In front of him, Thiago Silva was once again impressive and the same can be said for Loftus-Cheek, who stepped up with a terrific display from the starting XI.

The Blues graduate has been in-and-out of the line-up under Potter but has continued to excel.

Against Villa, he started in central midfield along with Mateo Kovacic but later on moved into the right wing-back spot with Raheem Sterling pushing further forward.

Despite the swap in positions, the 26-year-old retained his composure. As per SofaScore, he had 74 touches while winning seven duels. He created one key chance for Sterling.

Loftus-Cheek also caught the eye with his strong hold-up play against Steven Gerrard’s men. He kept hold of the ball under pressure situations, drawing five fouls in the process.

The England star has not found the consistency since his Achilles injury in 2019. However, he seems to be getting back to his best and could be a crucial player for the rest of the year.

With Reece James set to be out until the World Cup with a serious knee injury, Loftus-Cheek could play plenty of more games at right wing-back as Cesar Azpilicueta is no longer in his peak.

Chelsea will be back in Premier League action at Brentford on Wednesday.