Graham Potter reacts to fantastic Arrizabalaga display

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was delighted with the performance of Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

The Blues picked a third-straight league victory this month after a brace from Mason Mount at Villa Park. Mount has been one of the most improved players under Potter’s tutelage this month, but the same can be said for Arrizabalaga, who has been transformed.

The Spaniard had been playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy in goal over the past couple of years, but his fortunes have changed this campaign. A rib injury to Mendy saw him break into the line-up last month and he now appears a guaranteed starter for Potter.

Potter has stuck by Arrizabalaga, who has barely put a foot wrong under him. The former Athletic Bilbao star has made the most of his opportunities and was undoubtedly at his best against Villa. He was superb with his reflexes in goal and ended up making seven saves.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Potter was full of praise for the 28-year-old and said that he was world-class. He said via Goal.com: “It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. I’m really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times but he contributed to the game.”

Arrizabalaga looked to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge during the summer. Napoli wanted to land his signature, but the deal broke down on personal terms. This has proved a blessing in disguise with him getting the opportunity to revive his Chelsea career.

Mendy will now need to fight to retain his place in the line-up. The Senegal star has been culpable of making errors in distribution and could now play back-up to Arrizabalaga. Chelsea have another talented goalkeeper in Gabriel Slonina, who will link up in January.